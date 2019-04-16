Facebook cuts its Portal smart display to $99 for Mother's Day

Mother's Day is less than a month away, and it seems Facebook is hoping you'll consider giving your Mom a Portal or Portal+ to keep in touch with you -- it's running a Mother's Day sale on the smart displays. Until May 12th, Portal will set you back $99 instead of $199. If you decide to pick up a pair of them (maybe, possibly one each for you and Mom), you'll get $200 off, as long at least one is the larger Portal+.
The displays include smart camera tracking (using AI) for video calls as well as news, web browsing, games, Alexa and music and video streaming. Facebook released Portal and Portal+ less than six months ago, so they're getting a hefty price cut fairly soon after debuting. It's unclear whether a more permanent discount is on the cards any time soon.
