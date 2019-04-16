Google will pay Louisville $4 million to repair roads after Fiber exit

"This plan provides for the long-term protection of the city's infrastructure and empowers [Louisville's local government] to prioritize and execute all aspects of the required work based on the needs of the community," said Mark Strama, Google Fiber general manager in a press release. "We are also happy to be able to support digital inclusion efforts in Louisville to increase internet access and digital literacy across the city."

Google didn't have any choice but to foot the bill for repairs. Under local regulations and a franchise agreement, it was required to leave the streets in the same condition or better than when it started digging them up in 2017 if it ended Fiber service.