The delayed 'Minecraft' movie is now set for March 2022

Warner Bros. and Microsoft have also revealed some story details. The movie will focus on "a teenage girl and her unlikely group of adventurers. After the malevolent Ender Dragon sets out on a path of destruction, they must save their beautiful, blocky Overworld."

It was reported in January that Warner Bros. had recruited a new director, Peter Sollett (Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist). Sollett is taking up the reins of a movie which previously had Rob McElhenney (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, Night at the Museum) in the director's chair at various stages of development.