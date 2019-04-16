Netflix's next Mark Millar comic book is upbeat sci-fi 'Space Bandits'

Based on how Millar described the title, we're in for a fun ride filled with exciting capers: "I... love writing big, fun sci-fi things. In a world with a billion superhero properties and gloomy, rain-soaked dystopian sci-fi, there's a gap in the market for sci-fi that's upbeat and fun and I wanted to combine all this into a big, high-octane story," he said.

Matteo Scalera, an artist who previously worked on Deadpool, Batman and Daredevil, signed on to illustrate the tale. Millar also got industry veteran Howard Chaykin to illustrate five limited edition covers, the first of which will sell for 75 cents. The other covers will set you back $4 when the title's first issue comes out in stores and on digital platforms (Image Comics iOS app, Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, comiXology and Google Play) on July 3rd.