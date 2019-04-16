Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix
save
Save
share

Netflix's next Mark Millar comic book is upbeat sci-fi 'Space Bandits'

Millar said it's like a "female Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid set in space."
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago in Internet
Comments
70 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Netflix

Netflix is publishing another Mark Millar comic book after The Magic Order and Prodigy -- an original he describes as "female Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid set in space." Entitled Space Bandits, the sci-fi tale revolves around the two most wanted felons in the universe, each one running heists across galaxies until betrayal sends them on a path of revenge. Netflix snapped up Mark Millar's publishing house in 2017 and has worked with the writer to publish new comic books and turn his existing properties into TV shows and movies since then.

Based on how Millar described the title, we're in for a fun ride filled with exciting capers: "I... love writing big, fun sci-fi things. In a world with a billion superhero properties and gloomy, rain-soaked dystopian sci-fi, there's a gap in the market for sci-fi that's upbeat and fun and I wanted to combine all this into a big, high-octane story," he said.

Matteo Scalera, an artist who previously worked on Deadpool, Batman and Daredevil, signed on to illustrate the tale. Millar also got industry veteran Howard Chaykin to illustrate five limited edition covers, the first of which will sell for 75 cents. The other covers will set you back $4 when the title's first issue comes out in stores and on digital platforms (Image Comics iOS app, Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, comiXology and Google Play) on July 3rd.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr