OnePlus 7 rumors, leaks include Pro and 5G editions

If you're eagerly awaiting word of the next OnePlus handset, a few leakers who have been reliable in the past have information for you. Between @OnLeaks/Pricebaba and Ishan Agarwal, they've claiming we can expect a global launch event on May 14th, with up to three variants of the device on display: the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7 Pro and a OnePlus 7 Pro 5G model.

While renderings should be taken with a grain of salt, the designs shown include a 6.4-inch OnePlus 7 with a teardrop camera up front and dual 48 MP rear camera that looks similar to the current 6T. That includes an in-display fingerprint sensor and up to 10GB of RAM like the 6T McLaren Edition, along with a Snapdragon 855 CPU and 4,150 mAh battery inside.

The OnePlus 7 Pro specs, similar to earlier leaks, list it as larger, at 6.64-inches with a notchless curved glass design, a pop-up camera, plus a triple rear 48 MP camera setup that uses its additional lenses for telephoto and ultrawide pictures. Finally, according to @OnLeaks, there will also be a 5G-ready variant of the Pro.