We'll know more after Computex at the end of May, but both Intel and AMD have been teasing new designs for their CPUs. By breaking processors up into multiple chips and recombining them in novel ways, chipmakers are looking to skirt some of the manufacturing issues that have been plaguing the industry for years. Intel and AMD have different strategies for how this will work, but both companies are actively developing new products based on this "chiplet" design.

But how exactly is this going to work? And why did chip performance go so off track in the first place? Check out our video to find out.