Xbox One update adds a mini keyboard and smarter uninstalls

You'll find a few small but important additions beyond that. For one, your Xbox now suggests titles to uninstall when you're trying to load a new game. If there's a large title you haven't used in a while, it'll be that much easier to wipe the game off your drive. You'll also find an option to restart the system in the Power Center, faster access to your Game Pass quest progress and the freedom to reprogram your Xbox Media Remote's OneGuide button to launch a media app like Netflix.