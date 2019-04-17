Amazon's 'The Boys' has Karl Urban fighting superheroes gone bad

The eight-episode season premieres on July 26th. It's too soon to say if this superhero takedown will succeed, but the ingredients are there for a possible hit. The series also features stars like Simon Pegg and Elisabeth Shue, and it's created by Supernatural's Eric Kripke with the help of producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. If nothing else, it could prove cathartic if you've ever felt that most superheroes are too squeaky clean.