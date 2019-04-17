Apple seeks 'revolutionary' sensors for its self-driving car project

The company might not be twiddling its thumbs waiting for a response, though, as it's reportedly developing its own lidar system. It's not clear how far along that project might be.

Apple isn't commenting on the rumor, but there is evidence to show that it's ramping up its self-driving efforts rather than scaling back. The company managed to hire Doug Field back after his stint at Tesla, and recently brought on Tesla's electric powertrain head. While Apple may still be focused more on the intelligence for self-driving cars than the cars themselves (it's said to be partnering with VW on shuttle vans), it's clearly interested in pushing the boundaries of what autonomy can do.