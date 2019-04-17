'Game of Thrones' premiere was pirated nearly 55 million times in one day

MUSO understands that about 10 million of those views came from India, where HBO is relatively difficult to access in any format. Another 5 million came from China, which airs only a censored version of GoT. These viewers either couldn't get the show (due to cost or lack of services) or wanted to see the same version that most of the world gets. HBO Now isn't available outside of the US -- unless you have a rough equivalent to it, you're out of luck if you don't subscribe to a pricey TV package.

That's not to say the US was absent, of course. Just shy of 4 million views came from HBO's home country, suggesting that there were many who simply didn't care to pay for either premium TV service or a legal streaming option. With that said, the findings suggest that HBO's biggest challenge isn't so much stamping out piracy as it is making its programming available in the first place.