Marvel's weekly Twitter show debuts on April 18th

Marvel is debuting a weekly Twitter streaming show on Thursday that will include guests and ample discussion about the Marvel universe. Marvel Live! will be hosted by Ryan Penagos, Marvel's Vice President of New Media, and Angélique Roché, who hosts the Marvel Voices podcast. Fans can expect plenty of "guests, news, reveals, and exclusive secrets" from the show, according to a teaser trailer.
BREAKING NEWS! We have a new LIVE show coming to you weekly right here on Twitter starting April 18th at 4pm ET. Hosted by @AgentM and @AngeliqueRoche, we're giving you an inside look at the Marvel Universe! Join the conversation every episode with #MarvelLIVE. pic.twitter.com/Inaap5nbxH— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 12, 2019