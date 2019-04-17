Mercedes-Benz's EQC Edition 1886 goes heavy on creature comforts

All told, you'll find seven different "Comfort" programs that use those features in different configurations to help promote moods like "energy" and goals like stress relief. You can select these for yourself depending on what kind of experience you're after while behind the wheel, but you can also ask the EQC to select one for you based on factors like traffic, weather, and even bio-feedback data if you're wearing a Garmin smartwatch.

Beyond all those extra flourishes, the Edition 1886 works with the same pair of front and rear-mounted electric motors as the standard EQC, and together they're capable of generating 402 horsepower and 564 foot-pounds of torque. For those keeping count, the EQC can also hit 60 in a shade under five seconds, though you won't be able to floor it indefinitely since the car is electronically limited to a top speed of 112mph. No matter which version of the EQC you wind up splurging on next year, you'll find the same 80kWh battery pack ticking away under the vehicle's floor. And while Mercedes doesn't have a fancy network of superchargers, you still count on a roughly 80-percent charge at a compatible 110 kW station if you have 40 minutes to kill.

Sadly, some of the juiciest details are still unknown. Europe-spec models are rated for about 450 km (about 280 miles) on a single charge, but the company still hasn't offered any firm clues about the range we can expect out of US models. Mercedes says it will start selling the EQC Edition 1886 in the United States at some undefined point in 2020, and there's still no word on how much it'll cost at launch, either. That said, rumors suggest the standard EQC should start at around $70,000, and we wouldn't be surprised to see this more luxe model command a hefty premium.