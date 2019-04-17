Verizon's new activation fees cost more in-store, less in-app

Verizon has simultaneously slashed and increased its activation and upgrade fees, depending on how you process the transaction. According to CNET and reports posted online, you now only have to pay $20 if you upgrade your device or activate a line on the carrier's website or the My Verizon app. That's down $10 from the previous $30 fee for either service. However, if you walk into a store or call the company's phone line for upgrade or activation, you'll now have to pay $40 instead.
A Verizon spokesperson described personal and over-the-phone transactions to CNET as a "full-service experience," perhaps suggesting that those channels deserve the extra $10. The company is probably hoping to discourage people who can do things on their own from engaging customer service and sales reps, though what the fee adjustments mean for employees remains to be seen. The Redditor who posted the news on the website claimed to work for an indirect store and said employees aren't getting a pay upgrade despite the higher fees. We've reached out to Verizon for confirmation and will update when we hear back.
