Verizon's new activation fees cost more in-store, less in-app

A Verizon spokesperson described personal and over-the-phone transactions to CNET as a "full-service experience," perhaps suggesting that those channels deserve the extra $10. The company is probably hoping to discourage people who can do things on their own from engaging customer service and sales reps, though what the fee adjustments mean for employees remains to be seen. The Redditor who posted the news on the website claimed to work for an indirect store and said employees aren't getting a pay upgrade despite the higher fees. We've reached out to Verizon for confirmation and will update when we hear back.