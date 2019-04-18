Netflix will invest up to $100 million in a NYC production hub

The sound stages will also have the capacity for "thousands" of jobs, Cuomo said, although that's likely to vary widely based on what's in production at any given time.

Not surprisingly, there are financial incentives attached to the move. The state is offering up to $4 million in tax credits over 10 years, although those are contingent on Netflix's ability to both create the 127 promised office jobs and keep the 32 existing positions.

The move makes a lot of sense for Netflix, as this will help it tap into New York City's vast entertainment business. It won't have to go far to bring in top acting and production talent. It also reflects Netflix's deepening commitment to the production side of movies and TV, coming months after the company bought its first production studio complex.

For New York, this is as much about damage control as the potential for an economic boost. The state suffered an embarrassing loss when Amazon backed out of plans for a headquarters in NYC. Netflix's expansion won't compare in terms of sheer scale, but it does show that major tech and media companies are still attracted to the area.