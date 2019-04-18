The Switch might finally go on sale in China

China has relaxed some restrictions on gaming in recent years, paving the way for Microsoft to start selling the Xbox One there and Sony to offer the PS4 in the market. However, for nine months last year, authorities halted game approvals, causing the Tencent share price to plummet and underlining that the market still holds a great deal of uncertainty.

Nintendo, meanwhile, is said to be working on two new versions of its console. A lower-end one might arrive in the fall, which a souped-up premium model could go on sale later.