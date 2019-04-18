Samsung updates Galaxy Buds with Bixby voice controls

The update also improves touchpad controls for double and triple taps, and you can now activate Ambient Sound by holding the touchpad of each earbud. Or, you can press just one earbud to temporarily initiate the feature. These controls, in particular, are a welcome change, given that they were a big gripe in our Galaxy Buds review. As we've pointed out before, these earbuds come with a few major frustrations -- like average audio quality, on-board volume controls that sacrificed other features and disappointing microphone quality for calls. So far, Samsung has yet to address those issues.