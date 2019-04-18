Wirecutter's best deals: Save $150 on an 11-inch Apple iPad Pro

Street price: $250; deal price: $210

If you've been seeking an attractive turntable with good sound for the price and don't need USB-out, this is a nice opportunity to save on this recommended model, down to $210 from a typical price of $250. For anyone who picked up some vinyl during Record Store Day only to find that their turntable could be better or just likes the RT81's aesthetic, this option offers great value for the price.

The Fluance RT81 is the runner-up pick in our guide to the best turntable. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Chris Heinonen wrote, "The Fluance RT81 looks much like the Audio-Technica and sounds almost identical too. It has the same cartridge and a similar tonearm, but uses belt drive instead of direct drive (though unlike some other belt-drive models it lets you select between 33 RPM and 45 RPM without switching a belt). It also has an integrated phono preamp, but unlike the Audio-Technica, it will automatically stop the platter from spinning once the arm reaches the center of the record. (It does not, however, lift and return the tonearm as a fully automatic turntable does.)"

Street price: $950; deal price: $800

Available for $800, this is a significant $150 drop and matches the low we've seen for our preferred configuration of this recommended tablet. In our guide, we praise this tablet for its performance, cameras, and color accuracy. This offer extends to both the Silver and Space Gray finishes. Some lesser discounts are available for other configurations.

The late 2018 iPad Pro (11-inch, 256 GB) is the new upgrade pick in our guide to the best tablet. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "if you need more power, a noticeably larger screen, USB-C input, better cameras, better color accuracy, more than 128 GB of storage, or prefer a nearly edge-to-edge antireflective display with Face ID, the 11-inch iPad Pro gives you all of that in a package that's slightly taller (7.6 mm) and wider (9 mm) and a tiny bit thinner (1.6 mm)."

Street price: $50; deal price: $37

At $37 from $50, while this isn't the best deal we've seen for this gaming controller, it's a solid price at a few dollars under $40. The Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller is compatible with PC and our XBox console picks, so if you're looking to get a versatile controller for PC gaming or need an extra for your Xbox, this is a good opportunity to save.

The Xbox Wireless Controller is the runner-up pick in our guide to the best PC gaming controller. Andrew Cunningham, "You might like Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controller if you have larger hands, if you buy most of your games outside of Steam, if you want more color options, or if you simply prefer Xbox controllers. Microsoft has made significant improvements to the third-generation revision of the controller, most notably the addition of Bluetooth so that you can use the controller wirelessly with PCs and Macs without needing to buy a separate dongle."

Street price: $40; deal price: $26 with code WELCOME15

Down to just under $26 with code WELCOME15, this is a very nice deal on the black color of this hybrid messenger/sleeve from Incase. Usually $40 or more, this deal offers a rare drop under $30 for this bag. If you're looking for an option that can replace a backpack or messenger bag and still provide protection for your laptop, this is a solid pickup.

The Incase Sling Sleeve Deluxe is the no backpack necessary pick in our guide to our favorite laptop sleeves and MacBook Pro cases. Daniel Varghese and Nick Guy wrote, "The Incase Sling Sleeve combines a great laptop sleeve with enough storage to carry most of what you'll need to do your work—a laptop and its charger, your phone, a notebook, some pens, and cables. Every 13-inch computer we tested fit nicely in its internal pocket, with little space around the sides for the computer to bounce around, which made it stand out from other briefcase-style laptop sleeves we tested like the Targus Strata. The Incase bag is also padded and lined with soft faux fur, which helps it absorb shocks and drops."

