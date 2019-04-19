BlackBerry's marginally upgraded, red-accented KEY2 is out today

Other than that, you're looking at identical specs to the OG KEY2: 6GB RAM, a mid-range Snapdragon 660 chipset, a 4.5-inch 3:2 LCD screen, and a 3,500 mAh battery. But, at $699, it will still cost you almost $100 more than its nine-month-old predecessor, which seemed overpriced in the first place. We first saw the Android phone at MWC in February, and it launched in China last month. As for a proper follow-up, BlackBerry Mobile brand licensee TCL is moving away from an annual upgrade cycle, so you're looking at an ETA much later in the year.