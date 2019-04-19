Google will block embedded browser log-ins to fight phishing

Bad actors can exploit embedded browsers, such as Chromium Embedded Framework, by intercepting communications between the user and providers like Google. The method gives them a way to steal log-in credentials, sometimes even multi-factor authentication details, in real time. Google has been implementing more security measures around log-ins in recent months in an effort to protect users' details. In late 2018, for instance, it launched a risk-assessment feature that requires JavaScript to be able to sign into your account.

In the near future, you'll find yourself getting switched to Chrome, Safari, Firefox or other mobile browsers when you have to sign in to access an application. The tech giant is advising developers to switch to browser-based OAuth authentication, which shows the URL of the page you're on and could, in turn, help you avoid phishing attacks.