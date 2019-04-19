'When They See Us' recreates the story of the Central Park Five

This spring, Netflix will turn the harrowing story of the Central Park Five into a four-part mini-series, When They See Us. The show takes a closer look at the infamous 1989 case, in which five black teens were coerced into confessing to a crime they didn't commit -- beating and raping a woman in Central Park. The trailer, released today, wastes no time in revealing how the teens were pressured by police and the racial injustice that led to their convictions.
When They See Us is the latest project by Ava DuVernay, who is both the show's creator and director. You won't recognize the actors who play the five teens, but you'll see other familiar faces, including Felicity Huffman, Vera Farmiga, Joshua Jackson, John Leguizamo and Michael Kenneth Williams. The series premieres on Friday, May 31, and in the meantime, you can watch the trailer below.