Syringe 'watch' puts a life-saving allergy shot on your wrist

The team is keenly aware of safety concerns. The three-piece folding design makes it effectively impossible to trigger the needle by accident, and there are plans for a case that would prevent the button from touching anything until the shot is necessary.

EpiWear is still very young, to the point where it's made of 3D-printed parts. The students plan to refine it, however, including a smaller, more refined look that would be more acceptable on a night out. They're even considering adding watch functionality so that it does more than sit on your wrist in ordinary situations. Should it become a practical reality, you might not have to feel awkward about carrying a life-saving injection with you -- and you'd never have to worry about leaving it behind.