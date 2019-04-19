Samsung's Galaxy S10 camera gets a dedicated 'Night' mode

Samsung has started rolling out a new feature for the Galaxy S10 camera called "Night" mode, according to SamMobile. It looks like a replacement for the original "Bright Night" feature that activated automatically (and only automatically) to let you take long exposures in very low-light conditions. With Night mode, you can decide when to turn the feature on and off, much as you can on Huawei's P30 Pro or with the Pixel 3's "Night Sight."
While you now have control over the Night mode feature, it's still lacking compared to the competition. As we noted in our review, it produces rather noisy, muddy images, which is too bad considering the excellent photos you can take with the Pixel 3 and Huawei P30 Pro. In all other shooting scenarios, the Galaxy S10 cameras produce incredible photos, and especially video, so it's not clear why Samsung has fallen down there.
The update is only available in Switzerland, it appears, but should arrive in other territories soon. To activate it, you simply swipe through the different modes (food, panorama, pro, etc.) until you land on it.