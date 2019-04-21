AI generates non-stop stream of death metal

The result isn't entirely natural, if simply because it's not limited by the constraints of the human body. There are no real pauses. However, it certainly sounds the part -- you'll find plenty of hyper-fast drums, guitar thrashing and guttural growling. In a chat with Motherboard, Carr noted that death metal's rapid-fire pace is ideal for this as it creates more consistent output than you'd get with other, slower genres.

You're not about to see robots replacing death metal musicians on stage. That's not to say this is the end of the line. Carr and Zukowski hope to add audience interaction with Dadabots, so there might be a day when you can steer the AI's output and satisfy your exact tastes in heavy-sounding tunes.