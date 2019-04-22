Microsoft quietly axes Windows 10's long-promised Sets feature

The decision to re-do Edge using Chromium helped Microsoft make the decision, the tipsters said. The amount of work needed to integrate the revamped browser into Sets would have either required that Microsoft delay Edge's release or else left it without Sets support for months.

We've asked Microsoft for comment. Over the weekend, though, Senior Program Manager Rich Turner hinted at Sets' apparent death with a remark that the "Shell-provided tab experience is no more."

It's not uncommon for software developers to cut or modify features after they don't work as promised. It's not often you'll see them announced so publicly and remain in limbo for so long, though. Microsoft was discussing Sets with the public in late 2017, and let Windows Insiders test it in mid-2018 -- that's a long time to leave people wondering about a feature's fate. While you probably won't find too many people shedding a tear over Sets, it's a rare gaffe for a modern Microsoft that has a good track record for delivering promised software updates.