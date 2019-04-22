Natalie Portman will narrate a dolphin documentary for Disney+

Disney is clearly determined to flex its star power (and giant budget) ahead of its streaming service launch on November 12th. The company has announced that Natalie Portman will narrate Dolphin Reef, a nature movie that will debut alongside Disney+ itself on November 12th. The documentary will follow a young Pacific bottlenose dolphin, Echo, who has to deal with both the social life of his pod and the fellow inhabitants of the coral reef he calls home.
Another nature flick, Penguins, is due to reach Disney+ in 2020.
There's plenty of pressure on Disney to recruit A-list actors for roles like this. It knows that services like Netflix can attract their own top-tier documentary narrators, and it wouldn't do if Disney+ arrived with docs that didn't have a similar cachet. This could convince parents and nature lovers that it's worth sticking with Disney+ when they might otherwise give it a pass.
Just Announced: Disneynature's "Dolphin Reef," narrated by Natalie Portman, will debut on Disney+, the new streaming service that launches in the US on November 12, 2019. pic.twitter.com/A33bGWStC4— Disneynature (@Disneynature) April 22, 2019