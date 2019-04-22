Samsung is reportedly delaying the Galaxy Fold due to display issues

We've asked Samsung for comment. However, the apparent scoop comes hours after the tech giant postponed launch events in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

The display problems have varied. Some were the result of a misunderstanding about the Fold's main display -- reviewers mistakenly assumed a layer on top was a screen protector they could peel off, and review units didn't include the disclaimer warning them against trying to remove that layer. Other issues, however, weren't so simple. The Verge's Dieter Bohn, for instance, saw a bulge develop that eventually broke numerous pixels. While failures like that aren't necessarily representative of the phones everyday users will get (our unit was fine), Samsung clearly doesn't want to take chances -- it already knows the consequences of selling defective hardware.

Delay or not, the rough launch doesn't bode well for the first generation of phones with folding displays. It suggests that the technology is still relatively fragile (it uses plastic rather than glass), and that early adopters may need to take special care of their phones. There are also questions about future designs from Huawei and others that put the folding display on the outside. If Samsung's inward-folding device is prone to issues, an external screen may be that much more vulnerable.