Sony's 98-inch 8K TV will cost a staggering $70,000

Sony is finally nearing the release of its 2019 TV line, and you'd better brace for impact if you're hoping to buy one of its highest-end models. The company has detailed pricing and availability for the sets, and the 8K-capable Master Series Z9G will start at $13,000 for an 85-inch model when the series arrives in June, and a mind-numbing $70,000 for the 98-inch star attraction. While that's more affordable than Samsung's $100,000 Q900, it still makes the Z9G virtually inaccessible for anyone but wealthy viewers who insist on the best -- and don't mind that 8K content is still very rare, for that matter.
Mercifully, there are more affordable sets if you're willing to 'settle' for 4K. The Master Series A9G OLED line is priced higher than last year's A8F models with a starting price of $3,500 for the 55-inch version and a peak price of $8,000 for the 77-inch edition. While that's still expensive, you are getting the same Picture Processor X1 Ultimate chip as the Z9G as well as Sony-wide perks like Netflix Calibrated Mode, IMAX Enhanced and eventual AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support for Apple-centric households. The A9G range will be available between May and June, beginning with the 55-incher.
There are more accessible beyond that, too. The A8G isn't as flashy with 'just' a 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme chip, but it still has common Sony OLED tricks like Acoustic Surface Audio (where the display is the speaker) at a relatively low $2,500 for a 55-inch set and $3,500 for its 65-inch variant. Both TVs appear in May.
And if you're happy to live with an LED-lit 4K LCD? You'll have plenty of options. The X950G includes the X1 Ultimate and will sell for between $1,400 in its 55-inch form and $5,000 for an 85-inch beast due in late April. The 85-inch X850G uses a plainer processor (the 4K HDR Processor X1) and forgoes extras like IMAX Enhanced support in return for a more accessible $3,500 price tag. And if you only need the basics, the X800G delivers 4K HDR starting at $650 for a 43-inch set and finishing with a $2,000 75-inch screen.