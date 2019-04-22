Sony's 98-inch 8K TV will cost a staggering $70,000

Mercifully, there are more affordable sets if you're willing to 'settle' for 4K. The Master Series A9G OLED line is priced higher than last year's A8F models with a starting price of $3,500 for the 55-inch version and a peak price of $8,000 for the 77-inch edition. While that's still expensive, you are getting the same Picture Processor X1 Ultimate chip as the Z9G as well as Sony-wide perks like Netflix Calibrated Mode, IMAX Enhanced and eventual AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support for Apple-centric households. The A9G range will be available between May and June, beginning with the 55-incher.

There are more accessible beyond that, too. The A8G isn't as flashy with 'just' a 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme chip, but it still has common Sony OLED tricks like Acoustic Surface Audio (where the display is the speaker) at a relatively low $2,500 for a 55-inch set and $3,500 for its 65-inch variant. Both TVs appear in May.

And if you're happy to live with an LED-lit 4K LCD? You'll have plenty of options. The X950G includes the X1 Ultimate and will sell for between $1,400 in its 55-inch form and $5,000 for an 85-inch beast due in late April. The 85-inch X850G uses a plainer processor (the 4K HDR Processor X1) and forgoes extras like IMAX Enhanced support in return for a more accessible $3,500 price tag. And if you only need the basics, the X800G delivers 4K HDR starting at $650 for a 43-inch set and finishing with a $2,000 75-inch screen.