UK offers government info through Alexa and Google Assistant

You now have access to a treasure trove of government info through your smart speaker if you live in the UK. The British government has made over 12,000 pieces of Gov.uk information available through Alexa and Google Assistant, saving you the trouble of wading through official pages. Some of them are simple questions like the next bank holiday, while others are more involved questions such as obtaining a passport.
Not everything is available, so you can't completely depend on a voice assistant just yet. However, there are promises of expansion. You might soon have information on how to get married or renew your car tax, for instance. If this works well, it could serve as a template for other governments wanting to surface info that could easily stay buried on the web.