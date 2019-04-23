Acer updates select laptops with the latest from Intel and NVIDIA

This morning, Intel debuted its 9th-generation mobile core processor, the i9-9980HK, and revealed a slew of other 9th-gen chips. In the hours following, a wave of gaming laptop makers announced that they're adding the new chips and the latest NVIDIA graphic cards to their machines. Now, you can add Acer to the list of companies offering laptops with the latest internals.
Acer's Predator Helios 300, Nitro 7, Nitro 5 and Aspire 7 notebooks -- announced earlier this month -- will ship with NVIDIA's latest GeForce GTX 1660Ti or 1650 GPU. They'll be powered by up to the newest 9th-gen Intel Core i7-9750H processors. According to NVIDIA, the new GPUs offer up to 50 percent more gaming performance than last-generation GTX 1060 laptops and up to four times the performance of GTX 960M. And the Intel Core i7-9750H processors will reach up to 4.5 GHz.
Acer's announcement is similar to those made today by ASUS, Lenovo, Dell, Razer and MSI. All of the companies are hoping their supercharged laptops will appeal to gamers and content creators alike.