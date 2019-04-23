Amazon Key in-garage deliveries are available for Prime customers

Those wary of package thieves can now add an extra measure of security to their home. Amazon is officially launching its Key in-garage delivery service, which it began testing in 37 US cities earlier this year. Now, Amazon's Key service, including Key for Garage, is available for Prime customers in 50 US cities. The service is intended for customers with a myQ smart garage door opener, which allows you to open and close your garage door with your smartphone. You can now give Amazon couriers access to your garage, which allows them to place your packages securely inside.
If you already own a myQ-connected smart garage, all you need to do is download the Key app in order to sync your Amazon and myQ accounts. Then, next time you order something on Amazon, select "in-garage" delivery at checkout. If you don't have a myQ connected garage, Amazon is offering a limited time discount on a myQ Smart Garage hub for $49.99 (the system is normally $79.99).
Amazon "porch pirates" are so common that the company is even requiring its Flex drivers, who use their own cars for deliveries and work as independent contractors, to take selfies in order to confirm their identity. If you're especially concerned about security, you can also add an Amazon Cloud Cam to your myQ smart garage hub. This will let you view footage of the entire package delivery. While the smart garage setup may seem paranoid or excessive to some, it may be a worthwhile investment for the growing number of victims of porch piracy.