Dell unveils G-Series and Alienware laptops with NVIDIA's latest GPUs

Dell is taking advantage of the launch of new Intel 9th-generation CPUs and NVIDIA's latest GTX 16-series GPUs to refresh some of its gaming laptops. First up, it's introducing new G5 and G7 laptops today with GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and 1650 Max-Q GPUs, and will introduce RTX models with 9th-generation Intel CPUs starting in June. Those should be speedier than the current GTX 1050 Ti and 1060 models, and cheaper than the RTX-powered laptops.

Both models will soon be available with four-zone RGB keyboards and 240 Hz 1080p or 4K OLED displays. Dell has yet to say how much any of these mid-range models will cost, but the current G5 15-inch gaming laptop with GTX 1050 Ti graphics starts at $900.