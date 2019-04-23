Lenovo's latest gaming laptops pack 9th-gen Intel Core CPUs

There's also a new Y7000 on the way. The system has red lighting and a 15-inch full HD, IPS antiglare display with up to 144 Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of brightness. It will work with up to the RTX 2060 or GTX 1660 Ti GPUs. Lenovo will reveal pricing and availability later. The refreshed aluminum Y7000p (which will be called the Y545 in some regions) is getting the same GPU options. The 15-inch machine will arrive late May starting at $1,200.

The Y540, which hasn't yet gone on sale, will also be available with the same GPUs. The 15-inch model with up to 1660 Ti (as opposed to the RTX) will start shipping late next month from $1,210. A 17-inch version with the same GPU option will be available in late June from $1,270.

The latest Y740 15-inch and 17-inch models, meanwhile, can pack a little more punch, as they're both compatible with the RTX 2080 Max-Q or GTX 1660 Ti GPUs. They'll ship late next month, with the 15-inch model starting at $1,610, while the 17-inch version will cost from $1,670.