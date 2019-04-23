MSI is also upgrading its gaming laptops with Intel's new CPUs

The company's full suite of gaming laptops (including the GT, GS, GE, GP, GL and GF series) also got a graphics boost. They're equipped with GeForce RTX 20 series and GTX 16 series GPUs, which will provide the systems with up to 50 percent better performance than older machines, MSI claims. The GT Titan and GS Stealth, along with the GE75 and GE63 Raiders, are compatible with up to RTX 2080. Other machines can include up to RTX 2060 or GTX 1660 Ti.

There are some other updates across the lineup. The GP75 Leopard, GL73 and GL63 all now come with per-key RGB lighting keyboards. The GF Thin, meanwhile, is thinner and lighter, down to 1.86 kg and 21.7 mm thickness for the 15-inch GF63, and 2.2 kg and 23 mm on the GF75.

Additionally, MSI announced a 17-inch version of its P65 Creator laptop for creatives, which also gets the CPU boost. Like its 15-inch sibling, the P75 Creative has GPU options up to RTX 2070 though it has one more SSD Combo slot. MSI didn't reveal pricing or availability for its refreshed laptops.