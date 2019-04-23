OpenAI's 'Dota 2' bot won 7,215 games against humans in three days

OpenAI Five Arena is now OPEN!



OpenAI Five spent the weekend playing with and against humans at Dota 2. Final win rate versus the Internet: 99.4%.



Competitive games won: 7,215

Competitive games lost: 42

Cooperative games played: 35,466

Total time spent playing: 10.7 years

Number of human players: 30,937 — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 22, 2019

The Elon Musk-founded non-profit's bot is called OpenAI Five, because it can play five-on-five matches against and with human players. It's a machine learning project that learns by playing 180 years' worth of games against itself and its past self every day. For the tournament, it played a total of 10.7 years' worth of games when you combine both competitive and cooperative matches.

According to VentureBeat, this is OpenAI Five's last public demonstration. The organization will continue beefing up its capabilities, though, not necessarily because it wants to keep defeating Dota 2 players, but because it can use the things it learns from the experience in other applications. Similar to how its work on the bot helped give rise to Hindsight Experience Replay, which is an open source algorithm that teaches robots to learn from failure. OpenAI CTO Greg Brockman said in a statement: