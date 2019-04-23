Philo cuts its most affordable TV streaming plan

Philo's $20 plan includes 58 channels -- that's 13 more than it included in its $16 offering. The additions include BET Her, Discovery Family Channel, MTV Live, Nicktoons, UPtv and more. If you're an existing customer with the $16 service, you won't see a price hike as long as your subscription doesn't lapse. And if you already have the $20 package, you shouldn't notice any changes. Only new customers will be restricted to the $20 option.

When Philo launched 18 months ago, it promised a low-cost service. Since then, DirecTV, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue and Sling TV have all raised their rates. Disney, Apple and AT&T's WarnerMedia have all tossed their hats in the ring and announced plans to launch their own streaming services.

At $20 per month, Philo is still less than DirecTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV and PlayStation Vue. But we don't know yet how much the new streaming services will cost, and Hulu still offers a $6 option. Of course, price isn't the only factor, and you'll want to compare channels, too. Philo doesn't include HBO, so if you're looking to watch the last episodes of Game of Thrones, you'll need to choose one of the other options.