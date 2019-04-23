Razer's new Blade 15: OLED display, RTX graphics and 9th-gen Intel

Kicking things off is the Razer Blade 15 in "Basic" and "Advanced" versions. If you've got the bucks, the Advanced model is the one that you want, packing NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPUs and a 240Hz 1080p 15.6-inch screen for high frame-rate gaming. It comes with 16GB of dual-channel DDR4-2667 RAM (expandable to 64GB), an 80 Wh battery for maximum endurance, per-key RGB Razer Chroma and three USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. All of that fits in a 17.8mm thick body weighing as little as 4.73 pounds.

If you want a more immersive experience for gaming or multimedia creation and have the budget, you'll want the top-end Blade 15 Advanced model with GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics and a 4K 60 Hz OLED touchscreen. It covers 100 percent of the advanced DCI-P3 color gamut and conforms to the new DisplayHDR 400 True Black OLED standard, delivering a superb 400 nits of brightness for HDR gaming and entertainment content.