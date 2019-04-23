'Sea of Thieves' update adds a swashbuckling adventure on April 30th

"Shores of Gold" will join a range of other major changes when the update arrives on April 30th, including a competitive Arena mode, fishing, harpoons and more complicated ship damage. It's hard to say if the addition of full-fledged story segments will rejuvenate the game after its rough first year. However, it definitely shows that Rare is committed to the game for the long haul -- and it certainly adds some variety if you want to do more than sail the seas finding one buried treasure after another.