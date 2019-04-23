Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey met with Donald Trump today

Donald Trump has been linked with Twitter since well before he ran for president, and now he's had an Oval Office meeting with the company's CEO. Motherboard reported, based on two sources, that an internal email thread revealed a meeting between Trump, Jack Dorsey and other company executives According to those messages, the company expected it to be about "the health of the public conversation on Twitter."

Without specifics it's impossible to know exactly what the meeting might have covered. So-called shadow bans, actual bans, more actual bans, quickly-reversed bans, potential bans -- who knows? Trump tweeted afterward: "Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general."

Update: Per a Twitter spokesperson, "Jack had a constructive meeting with the President of the United States today at the president's invitation. They discussed Twitter's commitment to protecting the health of the public conversation ahead of the 2020 U.S. elections and efforts underway to respond to the opioid crisis." The Washington Post cites a source claiming a "significant portion" of the meeting focused on the president's belief that Twitter deliberately removed a number of his followers, which the company has said can happen as it deals with spam accounts.