What's on TV: 'Days Gone,' 'Alien' 4K, and 'She-Ra'

The NBA and NHL playoffs are continuing, but this weekend the big battle is expected on a super-sized episode of Game of Thrones. For gamers, Days Gone is finally ready for your PS4, while a 40th Anniversary release of Alien celebrates the movie on 4K Blu-ray. Netflix's animated She-Ra series is returning for a second season this week, while Mortal Kombat 11 keeps the series going across multiple consoles. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games
- Alien (4K) (40th Anniversary Edition)
- Escape Room
- Captain America: Civil War (4K)
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier (4K)
- The Witch (4K)
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Destroyer
- A Face in the Crowd (Criterion)
- Days Gone (PS4 - 4/26)
- Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen (Switch)
- Super Street: The Game (Switch)
Tuesday
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Being Mary Jane (series finale), BET, 8 PM
- The Bold Type, Freeform, 8 PM
- WWE SmackDown, USA, 8 PM
- American Housewife, ABC, 8 PM
- The Village, NBC, 8 PM
- Bong Appetit, Viceland, 9 PM
- Black-ish, ABC, 9 PM
- Roswell, New Mexico (season finale), CW, 9 PM
- Mental Samurai, Fox, 9 PM
- Bless this Mess, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Spurs/Nuggets, NBA TV, 9:30 PM
- 1969: Moon Shot (series premiere), ABC, 10 PM
- Games People Play (series premiere), BET, 10 PM
- Fosse/Verdon, FX, 10 PM
- New Amsterdam, NBC, 10 PM
- NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM
- Thunder/Trail Blazers, TNT, 10:30 PM
- The Last O.G., TBS, 10:30 PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM
Wednesday
- The Act, Hulu, 3 AM
- Bonding (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Cobra Kai (S2), Youtube Premium, 3 AM
- Empire, Fox, 8 PM
- Survivor, CBS, 8 PM
- The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM
- Pretty Little Liars, Freeform, 8 PM
- Riverdale, CW, 8 PM
- The Amazing Race, CBS, 9 PM
- Jane the Virgin, CW, 9 PM
- Star, Fox, 9 PM
- Dark Side of the Ring, Viceland, 9 PM
- Modern Family, ABC, 9 PM
- Single Parents, ABC, 9:30 PM
- Brockmire, IFC, 10 PM
- What We Do in the Shadows, FX, 10 PM
- Whiskey Cavalier, ABC, 10 PM
- Happy!, Syfy, 10 PM
Thursday
- The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- The Twilight Zone, CBS All Access, 3 AM
- 2019 NFL Draft Round 1, ABC, 8 PM
- Marvel's Cloak & Dagger, Freeform, 8 PM
- Gotham (series finale), Fox, 8 PM
- Superstore, NBC, 8 PM
- Supernatural (season finale), CW, 8 PM
- A.P. Bio, NBC, 8:30 PM
- Young Sheldon, CBS, 8:30 PM
- Top Gear (season premiere), BBC America, 9 PM
- In the Dark, CW, 9 PM
- Mom, CBS, 9 PM
- The Orville (season finale), Fox, 9 PM
- Abby's, NBC, 9:30 PM
- Life in Pieces, CBS, 9:30 PM
- Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM
- S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM
- Better Things, FX, 10 PM
Friday
- The Protector (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Chambers (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (S2), Netflix, 3 AM
- Yankee (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Remastered, Netflix, 3 AM
- Street Food (S1), Netflix, 3 AM
- Doom Patrol, DC Universe, 9 AM
- 2019 NFL Draft Rounds 2-3, ABC, 7 PM
- Blindspot, NBC, 8 PM
- Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM
- Proven Innocent, Fox, 9 PM
- The Blacklist, NBC, 9 PM
- Hawaii Five-0, CBS, 9 PM
- Vice, HBO, 10 PM
- Warrior, Cinemax, 10 PM
- The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle, Comedy Central, 11 PM
- ELeague: FIFA 19 PS4 Semis 2, TBS, 11 PM
- Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas, HBO, 11 PM
Saturday
- Ransom, CBS, 8 PM
- 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, HBO, 8 PM
- NHL Playoffs, NBC, 8 PM
- The Son (season premiere), AMC, 9 PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee: Not the White House Correspondents' Dinner, TBS, 10 PM
- Alien News Desk, Syfy, 11 PM
Sunday
- Killing Eve, BBC America / AMC, 8 PM
- American Idol, ABC, 8 PM
- The Red Line (series premiere), CBS, 8 PM
- American Gods (season finale), Starz, 8 PM
- Supergirl, CW, 8 PM
- World of Dance, NBC, 8 PM
- The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM
- Bob's Burgers, Fox, 8:30 PM
- Game of Thrones, HBO, 9 PM
- Les Miserables, PBS, 9 PM
- Family Guy, Fox, 9 PM
- Billions, Showtime, 9 PM
- Now Apocalypse, Starz, 9 PM
- Charmed, CW, 9 PM
- NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM
- Unsung, TV One, 9 PM
- United Shades of America (season premiere), CNN, 10 PM
- Barry, HBO, 10:25 PM
- The Chi, Showtime, 10 PM
- Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM
- Veep, HBO, 10:11 PM