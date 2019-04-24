Chrome update stops websites from tracking you in Incognito Mode

Straight out of the box, though, is motion reduction designed to limit motion sickness when viewing parallax scrolling, zooming and other motion effects. There's also enhanced functionality for PiP (picture-in-picture) video and the usual security and bug updates.

And then there are Chrome 74's hotly-anticipated Dark Mode and Incognito features, although neither have rolled out completely yet. Incognito detection blocking is live, but you'll need to enable it yourself. Enter chrome://flags/ in a new Chrome window, search for Incognito and then enable the Filesystem API in Incognito. Doing this will close the loophole that lets websites identify whether a user is browsing in disguise or not, meaning that private browsing really will be private browsing.

Similarly, Dark Mode, which arrived last month on macOS with Chrome 73. While today's update includes support for Windows 10, not everyone will have it yet, but there is a trick to get it early. First, navigate to the shortcut you use to launch Chrome and open properties, then at the end of the target location add "--force-dark-mode" (without quotations). Dark Mode will then be enabled when you launch Chrome, although if you usually open it from a pinned taskbar you'll need to unpin then pin it again for the trick to stick.