What’s coming to Netflix in May: 'Wine Country' and Zac Efron as Ted Bundy

If drama is more your style, Netflix should have enough to keep you on the edge of your seat throughout the month. Fresh off the wildly popular Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Netflix is dropping a Ted Bundy biopic with an equally long title as the documentary series. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile casts Zac Efron as the notorious serial killer and recounts his crimes from the perspective of his girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer, played by Lily Collins (May 3rd). If that's not enough evil for you, you can watch the literal Devil in action because Netflix has revived the former Fox program Lucifer for a fourth season (May 8th).

As for non-originals, Netflix is adding a heaping serving of CW programs. Season 14 of Supernatural (May 3rd), season 7 of Arrow (May 21st), season 5 of The Flash (May 22nd) and season 3 of Riverdale (May 23rd) all arrive on the platform this month. The entire Matrix trilogy and Austin Powers franchise will be available May 1st.