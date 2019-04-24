Nintendo's lower-cost Switch might arrive in late June

The company hasn't said anything about the rumored new Switch, and might only indirectly confirm it by factoring it into its financial expectations for quarterly sales. Historically, Nintendo has saved much of its bigger news around this time of year for Direct presentations at E3.

If this is accurate, it might dampen the hopes of fans who want a high-end version with lavish graphics and other new features. A focus on budget gamers might make more sense, mind you. The Switch is barely two years old -- many owners aren't about to replace their existing systems. There are plenty of people who don't have Switches, though, and a more affordable model might bring them into the fold. We'd add that Nintendo has shifted its attention away from the 2DS and 3DS. They're still around, but the gaming giant may want a Switch variant that could eventually replace those older handhelds in terms of price, if not necessarily in spirit.