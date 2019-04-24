Expanded 'Persona 5 Royal' debuts worldwide in 2020

There's a more elaborate story that explores the "trials and tribulations" of the cast, with new puzzles, locations and characters (including Kasumi Yoshizawa). You'll find new activities like darts and snooker. PS4 Pro optimizations are new, too. And if you spend as much time courting people as you do fighting enemies, you'll be happy to hear that there are new dating spots.

It's a long time to wait for what's ultimately an upgraded version of a game that has been available for two years in most parts of the world. With that said, the game was already well-received. It's hard to complain about more of a good thing, and it might be a good excuse to jump in if you haven't played the fifth installment.