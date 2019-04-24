Samsung's strange, gigantic Galaxy View is ready for round two

This will be a resolutely middle-of-the-road device outside of its dimensions. AT&T tells Engadget the View 2 will pack a mid-tier 1.6GHz Exynos 7884 eight-core chip, 3GB of RAM, a front-facing 5-megapixel camera and 64GB of expandable storage. You will get immersive Dolby Atmos audio, though, and the size allows for a hefty 12,000mAh battery that should keep the tablet humming. This being AT&T, there's built-in LTE with support for calling features like NumberSync (which turns this into a truly over-the-top speakerphone, we'd add).

You'll want to brace yourself for the price. The View 2 arrives on April 26th for $37 per month on a 20-month installment plan, which translates to $740. Despite the smaller size, it's actually more expensive than the original $600 View. That could make sense if you're an avid viewer who insists on a sprawling screen at all times, but it might make more sense to spring for a more compact tablet if you just want something larger than your phone. Your wallet and your legs might just thank you.