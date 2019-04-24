Samsung's strange, gigantic Galaxy View is ready for round two

You probably weren't looking for a sequel to Samsung's lap-crushing Galaxy View tablet, but you're getting one anyway. AT&T has teased the release of the Galaxy View 2, another take on the Android tablet and mobile TV hybrid. It's not quite as colossal as its predecessor with a 17.3-inch 1080p display, and implements a clever built-in cover that doubles as a kickstand. Still, this could easily be awkward to use in tablet mode -- it's really more of a vehicle for DirecTV Now and other AT&T streaming services than something you'd use to check Facebook on the couch.
This will be a resolutely middle-of-the-road device outside of its dimensions. AT&T tells Engadget the View 2 will pack a mid-tier 1.6GHz Exynos 7884 eight-core chip, 3GB of RAM, a front-facing 5-megapixel camera and 64GB of expandable storage. You will get immersive Dolby Atmos audio, though, and the size allows for a hefty 12,000mAh battery that should keep the tablet humming. This being AT&T, there's built-in LTE with support for calling features like NumberSync (which turns this into a truly over-the-top speakerphone, we'd add).
You'll want to brace yourself for the price. The View 2 arrives on April 26th for $37 per month on a 20-month installment plan, which translates to $740. Despite the smaller size, it's actually more expensive than the original $600 View. That could make sense if you're an avid viewer who insists on a sprawling screen at all times, but it might make more sense to spring for a more compact tablet if you just want something larger than your phone. Your wallet and your legs might just thank you.