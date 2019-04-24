'Super Mario Maker 2' has a release date: June 28th

Just like its previous iterations on the Wii U and 3DS, players will put together their dream Super Mario courses, but so far in its press release and website, didn't reveal much more about the new game. However, in Japan, it announced a special version that comes with a code for one year on Nintendo Online service, as well as a branded Nintendo Switch touch pen to use with the game that will be available to everyone who pre-orders.

Let's-a go! Let your imagination run wild as you make and play the Super Mario courses of your dreams when #SuperMarioMaker2 launches for #NintendoSwitch on 6/28! https://t.co/TnK9rQwRJi pic.twitter.com/eSJfb7JSPj — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 24, 2019