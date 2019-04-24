Show More Results

'Super Mario Maker 2' has a release date: June 28th

Mark your calendar.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
20m ago in AV
Four years after the first Super Mario Maker proved how hard it is to make videogames, its sequel is coming to the Switch. Nintendo dropped a preview trailer for Super Mario Maker 2 a couple of months ago and said it would arrive in June, but now it's specified the game will be released on June 28th.

Just like its previous iterations on the Wii U and 3DS, players will put together their dream Super Mario courses, but so far in its press release and website, didn't reveal much more about the new game. However, in Japan, it announced a special version that comes with a code for one year on Nintendo Online service, as well as a branded Nintendo Switch touch pen to use with the game that will be available to everyone who pre-orders.

