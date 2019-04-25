Apple fixes 'terms and conditions' iOS bug that blocked app downloads

Based on social media reports, it appears the issue first started plaguing iOS device owners last night. It's not clear exactly how many people have been affected by the bug. Apple's system status page has not reflected any outages or other issues with the App Store and Apple hasn't issued any official comment about the company has deployed a fix for the problem. Users who have been experiencing the issue can expect it to disappear by the end of the day. If the terms and conditions loop is still popping up, users can tap the "cancel" button to continue using their device -- though they won't be able to complete any downloads from the App Store while the issue persists.