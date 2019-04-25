Apple recalls older three-prong AC power adapters

The adapters being recalled were designed for use primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore and the UK and shipped with Mac and certain iOS devices between 2003 and 2010. They were also included in the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit. Those adapters are completely white and do not have any text. The newer adapters are white with gray on the inside portion, where you'll also see text. If you have an adapter that's eligible for the recall, you can find details on the exchange process here.