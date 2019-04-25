Next Nissan GT-R to likely feature hybridization and autonomous driving

By Jonathon Ramsey
The first- and second-generation Nissan GT-R sold for four years, from 1969 to 1973. The R32 to R34 generations covered 13 years, from 1989-2002. The current R35 generation, already 12 years into its run, will shuffle its bones perhaps as long as the first five versions combined. A lot's happened in the last dozen years, so we can expect enormous changes from the next GT-R. Top Gear spoke to Philippe Klein, Nissan's chief planning officer, about what's on the cards. A hybrid powertrain isn't surprising, as that's been rumored for years. Autonomous driving - especially autonomous track driving - perks our ears.
Klein told the outlet, "We're defending the sports car," meaning not merely the GT-R and the also-aged Z car, but the segment. The challenges in doing so are constantly documented, all of the primary issues being poison to the usual business case: High development costs, low sales, tighter emissions regulations.