Nintendo has 'no plans' to reveal a new Switch at E3 this year

If you've been waiting for a cheaper, kid-proof Nintendo Switch, bad news: the company won't reveal one at E3 this year. "As a general rule, we're always working on new hardware and we will announce it when we are able to sell it," Nintendo CEO Shuntaro Furukawa told reporters in Osaka today. "But we have no plans to announce that at this year's E3 in June." His comments refute a Bloomberg report that suggested a new, more affordable Switch would be released by the end of June. Technically, it could be revealed later in the month, after E3, but that seems unlikely.