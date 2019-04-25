Sinemia's theater subscription shuts down in the US

As MoviePass stumbled, Sinemia presented itself as an all-you-can-eat moviegoing alternative. Now, after quickly rushing through a series of plan changes and account terminations, the service has announced it's shutting down. A note on the front page of its website confirms what subscribers have suspected, citing "unexpected legal proceedings" (including a patent lawsuit filed by MoviePass) and lack of capital.
The company hasn't responded to inquiry about whether or not it will continue on in other countries, and has gone dormant on social media. While these subscription packages have stumbled, the concept seems viable for one group: the movie theaters themselves. At last count AMC's Stubs A-List program continued to grow, and Alamo Drafthouse has announced plans to try out the scheme with a Season Pass. And that may be a next step for the people that run Sinemia -- an earlier report by Bloomberg suggested that shutting down the service would let them focus on their business as a white-label provider building up subscription plans for theater chains.